Cat’s Mood Swing Amuses Netizens in Viral Video

A video capturing a cat’s swift shift in mood has become a hilarious highlight for Redditors. The clip showcases the feline’s unexpected decision to playfully nibble its owner’s finger while receiving affectionate pets.

Accompanied by the caption “This interaction sums up our cat perfectly,” the Reddit video portrays the cat enjoying pets from its human. However, the mood takes a comical turn as the cat abruptly switches gears and starts nibbling its owner’s finger.

Take a look at the post below:

Shared on Reddit four days ago, the video has garnered nearly 5,600 upvotes and continues to gain traction. The post has also garnered multiple comments from amused viewers who can relate to such feline antics.

Check out the responses below:

“Precisely two pets, no more, no less,” joked a Reddit user. “Three thou shall not pet, neither pet thy once. Then accepting we proceed to twice. Four pets is right out!” joined another.

“I think I might have your cat’s sister. She’ll grab and hold my hand towards her, lick it, then possibly remember she’s a stray and doesn’t do affection, only to then fall asleep still holding and caressing my hand,” joined a third. “Sometimes I pet my kitty, he bunny kicks my hand away and looks at me like I’m nuts because I stopped petting him. Man, I love him!” posted a fourth. “That is so cat,” wrote a fifth.

