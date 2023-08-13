CGI Camel Takes Flight on World’s Longest Zipline in UAE

A viral video making rounds on social media showcases an astonishing sight: a ‘camel’ soaring through the skies on the world’s longest zipline in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. The intriguing footage has sparked a mix of reactions, from incredulity over the ‘fear of heights’ for the camel to labeling it as ‘ridiculous.’

Rayna Tours, a UAE travel agency, shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Spotted this morning in UAE! Have you been on the world’s longest zipline yet?” The agency later clarified that the ‘camel’ is not real, stating, “PS: That’s a CGI (computer-generated image). Not a real camel.”

Take a look at the post below:

The video depicts the ‘camel’ gracefully gliding across mountainous landscapes, securely attached to the zipline. While the initial illusion appears convincing, a closer look reveals it to be a mesmerizing digital artwork.

In just two days, the captivating video has garnered over 1.6 million views and counting, leaving viewers awestruck and prompting a flurry of comments expressing disbelief and amazement. This innovative CGI creation continues to capture imaginations and ignite conversations across social platforms.

Check out the responses below:

“Amazing,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “Stunning and funny.” “Made me happy,” expressed a third, while a fourth commented, “OMG! So cute.” “Some impressive CGI,” wrote a fifth. “Damn what if he has a fear of heights,” shared a sixth while a seventh joined, “This is not fun at all.”

