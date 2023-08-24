Chandrayaan-3 Success: UK Journo Makes Controversial Demand

I appear to have enraged Indian Twitter 😂 pic.twitter.com/SnhUU3zOjC — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) August 23, 2023

Needless to mention, X users were furious after watching this video. “Oh, the jealous racist rant! You stole more than $45 trillion from India and left the country broken and dirt poor, yet India overcame and has overtaken your economy today.

What did Britain do with the $45 trillion + that they stole from India alone? NHS is in doldrums, almost every video I come across is about British citizens living in poverty and being evicted from their homes, looking for council housing, can’t afford groceries, not to mention grooming gangs destroying and brutalizing your women and children.

India never asked you for aid, you simply pump money into questionable NGOs in India for conversion purposes, take that money, and build a few homes for your homeless population first,” a user wrote.

“Enjoy being relevant for a few days bro. You should thank India for that and btw Jai Hind,” another user wrote.