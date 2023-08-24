Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander: New Moon Photos Out!

Advertisement

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

All activities are on schedule.

All systems are normal. 🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today. 🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced. Advertisement 🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday. — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon’s image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G — ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023

In a video lasting two minutes, the lander can be seen making its descent onto the lunar surface, with its camera capturing images of the southern pole terrain. Just a brief time ago, ISRO confirmed that all lunar mission operations are proceeding as planned and the systems are functioning smoothly.

On Thursday morning, the Pragyan Rover of Chandrayaan 3 successfully disembarked from the lander, commencing its exploration on the lunar surface. ISRO's Director, S Somanath, shared that both the rover and the lander are equipped with a total of three instruments each, and they have been methodically activated under his guidance.

“They will study the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the Moon and the seismic activities there”, Somanath told PTI.

“(The lander landed) perfectly in the intended site. The landing location was marked as 4.5 km x 2.5 km — I think on that space, and the exact center of that was identified as the location of the landing. It landed within 300 meters of that point. That means it is well within the area identified for landing”, the ISRO chief said.