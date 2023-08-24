Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander: New Moon Photos Out!

Snake With Two Heads Takes Internet By Storm
A two-headed western hognose snake hatched at a UK pet shop. The...
On Thursday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) released a new video displaying moon images taken by Vikram’s Lander Image Camera moments before its lunar touchdown.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:
All activities are on schedule.
All systems are normal.
🔸Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA and ChaSTE are turned ON today.
🔸Rover mobility operations have commenced.Advertisement
🔸SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday.
— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
Here is how the Lander Imager Camera captured the moon’s image just prior to touchdown. pic.twitter.com/PseUAxAB6G
— ISRO (@isro) August 24, 2023
In a video lasting two minutes, the lander can be seen making its descent onto the lunar surface, with its camera capturing images of the southern pole terrain.
Just a brief time ago, ISRO confirmed that all lunar mission operations are proceeding as planned and the systems are functioning smoothly.
“Lander Module payloads ILSA, RAMBHA, and ChaSTE are turned ON today. Rover mobility operations have commenced.
SHAPE payload on the Propulsion Module was turned ON on Sunday”, the space agency shared an update on X.
On Thursday morning, the Pragyan Rover of Chandrayaan 3 successfully disembarked from the lander, commencing its exploration on the lunar surface.
ISRO’s Director, S Somanath, shared that both the rover and the lander are equipped with a total of three instruments each, and they have been methodically activated under his guidance.
“They will study the mineral composition of the moon, as well as the atmosphere of the Moon and the seismic activities there”, Somanath told PTI.
“(The lander landed) perfectly in the intended site. The landing location was marked as 4.5 km x 2.5 km — I think on that space, and the exact center of that was identified as the location of the landing. It landed within 300 meters of that point. That means it is well within the area identified for landing”, the ISRO chief said.
Engineered to function throughout a single lunar daylight cycle (equivalent to around 14 Earth days), both the lander and the rover are purpose-built for this operational duration.
On Wednesday, India accomplished a historic milestone by being the first nation to achieve a successful touchdown at the moon’s southern pole.
The achievement came 41 days after the launch of Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram lander on July 14, marking India’s third lunar mission.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.