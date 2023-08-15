Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Advertisement Chef Pillai relocated the family members of his staff member Susmitha from Manipur to Kochi.

Renowned chef Suresh Pillai recently recounted a heartwarming episode involving his team’s compassionate intervention in relocating the family members of one of their dedicated employees, Susmitha.

A valued member of the RCP Kochi staff, Susmitha had displayed exceptional dedication, earning the title of ‘Best Employee’ three times in just seven months of service.

The anomaly of Susmitha’s subdued demeanor during her work caught the attention of the general manager at RCP Kochi.

Given her consistent excellence, her melancholy was concerning. Upon inquiry, Susmitha confided in the manager, revealing her distress about her family members – her mother and sister – trapped in the tumultuous environment of Manipur.

Her family depended on her earnings, yet neither could she visit them, nor could they leave their strife-ridden location.

Promptly responding to Susmitha’s predicament, Chef Pillai and his team sprang into action. They orchestrated the safe journey of Susmitha’s mother, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi, and sister, Ms. Sarfi Devi, to Kochi and arranged their accommodations.

Once settled, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi displayed an eagerness to contribute. With admirable swiftness, they integrated into the workforce at RCP Kochi – Ms. Sarfi Devi as a trainee chef and Mrs. Ibemcha Devi as an assistant on the support staff.

The remarkable part of the story was the seamless adaptation of Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi into their respective roles within a remarkably short period.

Chef Pillai celebrated this heartwarming development by sharing an Instagram snapshot capturing Susmitha, her mother, and her sister at the heart of RCP Kochi, embodying the spirit of unity and support.