Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Articles
Advertisement
Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Chef Pillai relocated the family members of his staff member Susmitha from Manipur to Kochi.
  • Susmitha’s mother and sister are now working at RCP Kochi.
  • Chef Pillai is happy to see the family reunited and working together.

Renowned chef Suresh Pillai recently recounted a heartwarming episode involving his team’s compassionate intervention in relocating the family members of one of their dedicated employees, Susmitha.

A valued member of the RCP Kochi staff, Susmitha had displayed exceptional dedication, earning the title of ‘Best Employee’ three times in just seven months of service.

Advertisement

The anomaly of Susmitha’s subdued demeanor during her work caught the attention of the general manager at RCP Kochi.

Given her consistent excellence, her melancholy was concerning. Upon inquiry, Susmitha confided in the manager, revealing her distress about her family members – her mother and sister – trapped in the tumultuous environment of Manipur.

Her family depended on her earnings, yet neither could she visit them, nor could they leave their strife-ridden location.

Promptly responding to Susmitha’s predicament, Chef Pillai and his team sprang into action. They orchestrated the safe journey of Susmitha’s mother, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi, and sister, Ms. Sarfi Devi, to Kochi and arranged their accommodations.

Once settled, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi displayed an eagerness to contribute. With admirable swiftness, they integrated into the workforce at RCP Kochi – Ms. Sarfi Devi as a trainee chef and Mrs. Ibemcha Devi as an assistant on the support staff.

The remarkable part of the story was the seamless adaptation of Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi into their respective roles within a remarkably short period.

Advertisement

Chef Pillai celebrated this heartwarming development by sharing an Instagram snapshot capturing Susmitha, her mother, and her sister at the heart of RCP Kochi, embodying the spirit of unity and support.

Advertisement

He expressed his surprise and joy at witnessing their remarkable progress, stating, “Now, the family is happily living and working together. I had the opportunity to meet them yesterday and honestly, their smiles made my day!”

Advertisement

See The Post Here:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Suresh Pillai (@chef_pillai)

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chef Pillai’s gesture is truly heartwarming and touching.

Advertisement

Also Read

50-person shoplifting spree nets over Rs 83 lakh in stolen goods
50-person shoplifting spree nets over Rs 83 lakh in stolen goods

50 masked people robbed Nordstrom department store in broad daylight. They used...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story