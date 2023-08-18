Advertisement
China Unveils World’s Most Stunning Public Bathroom

Nanjing’s Deji Plaza shopping mall houses an extraordinary hidden gem – a lavishly designed public bathroom on its sixth floor, captivating visitors with its whimsical charm. Crafted by Shanghai-based X+Living architecture firm, the restroom resembles an enchanting palace rather than a typical facility.

The journey begins with a plant-adorned corridor that immerses users in a garden-like atmosphere. Giant suspended lamps illuminate the path, casting a unique glow on the glossy floor. A flower-petal-inspired sofa awaits at the corridor’s end, providing a waiting area.

Separate facilities for men and women boast custom decor, including fountain-inspired washbasins at varying heights, catering to both adults and children. Designer Li Xiang explained the concept was to offer a space for urban dwellers to take a break and rejuvenate amid their bustling lives.

Named the “Sanctuary Garden,” the restroom embodies a fusion of abstract geometry, floral and insect motifs, plush seating, and LED accents, redefining the conventional perception of public bathrooms. This stunning creation showcases X+Living’s commitment to transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences.

Also Read

Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore
Bizarre UK mansion with shower in bedroom sells for Rs 1.6 crore

Rebecca Glover found the house in Birmingham, Britain, online. The house was...

