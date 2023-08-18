China Unveils World’s Most Stunning Public Bathroom

Nanjing’s Deji Plaza shopping mall houses an extraordinary hidden gem – a lavishly designed public bathroom on its sixth floor, captivating visitors with its whimsical charm. Crafted by Shanghai-based X+Living architecture firm, the restroom resembles an enchanting palace rather than a typical facility.

The journey begins with a plant-adorned corridor that immerses users in a garden-like atmosphere. Giant suspended lamps illuminate the path, casting a unique glow on the glossy floor. A flower-petal-inspired sofa awaits at the corridor’s end, providing a waiting area.

Separate facilities for men and women boast custom decor, including fountain-inspired washbasins at varying heights, catering to both adults and children. Designer Li Xiang explained the concept was to offer a space for urban dwellers to take a break and rejuvenate amid their bustling lives.

Named the “Sanctuary Garden,” the restroom embodies a fusion of abstract geometry, floral and insect motifs, plush seating, and LED accents, redefining the conventional perception of public bathrooms. This stunning creation showcases X+Living’s commitment to transforming everyday spaces into extraordinary experiences.

