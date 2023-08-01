Chinese Zoo Denies Bears as Humans in Costume

Hangzhou Zoo in China has responded to online speculations that some of its sun bears from Malaysia might be people dressed in bear costumes. Photos of the bears standing upright like humans circulated on social media, leading to doubts about their authenticity.

In a post on social media, the zoo clarified that the sun bears are indeed real and from Malaysia. The zoo explained that sun bears are smaller and have a different appearance compared to other bear species, which might have caused confusion among some internet users.

“Some people think I stand like a person,” the post, written from the perspective of the bear, said. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.”

Despite the zoo’s assurance, doubts continued to circulate online, prompting Hangzhou Daily, a Chinese newspaper, to report on the phenomenon. The zoo is arranging visits for reporters to observe the bears and address the speculations directly.

As the discussion continues, the zoo strives to dispel the rumors and maintain transparency about its beloved sun bears.

Advertisement

Also Read Jogger’s Killer Bear Gets Court Reprieve in Italy The fate of a brown bear named "JJ4," involved in the mauling...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.