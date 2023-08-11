Cliff collapse in UK sends tourists running for their lives

Advertisement Cliff collapse in Dorset, UK sends tourists running for their lives.

The video shows a group of tourists narrowly avoiding being crushed by falling rocks.

South West Coast Path above the cliff is temporarily closed for safety reasons.

A shocking video has circulated on social media, showcasing a harrowing incident that unfolded in Dorset’s West Bay, UK.

A group of tourists had a narrow escape as a 150-foot-high cliff suddenly collapsed.

The video, shared by Dorset Council on Twitter, highlights the unpredictability of rockfalls and landslips along the coastline.

In the footage, a man wearing an orange t-shirt can be seen capturing a photo of the World Heritage Site when small rocks begin to tumble.

Eventually, a substantial portion of the cliff gives way, plummeting into the sea. Fortunately, those present managed to flee to safety just in the nick of time.

The incident has left social media users astounded, with some expressing dismay over individuals disregarding warning signs.

The cliff, referred to as the Golden Gateway of the Jurassic Coast, is part of a hazardous area that stretches for miles.

This event acts as a poignant reminder of the potential risks associated with these cliffs.