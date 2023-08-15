Cliffside Convenience Store That Will Test Your Fear of Heights

Baby Elephant Takes First Steps with Mama’s Help
A remarkable convenience store in China has captured widespread attention on social media due to its unconventional location.
Situated at an impressive altitude of 393 feet along the edge of a cliff, this store stands out as a truly unique attraction.
Found within the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, the store takes the form of a small wooden box hanging precariously on the mountainside.
It has gained the nickname of the “most inconvenient” convenience store globally, offering climbers a chance to rest and enjoy refreshments during their ascent.
The store’s striking image was recently shared on Twitter by the account @gunsnrosesgirl3, garnering significant interest and engagement from numerous individuals.
In the Hunan province in China, 120 metres (393 feet) up the side of a cliff
There is a shop
It supplies climbers with essential snacks, refreshments, and sustenance during their ascent. Workers replenish the store using ziplines, to offer a unique shopping experience with this… pic.twitter.com/ZmOnFzMOZO
— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 14, 2023
An individual wrote, “This is just crazy and incredible at the same time.” A second commented, “Can’t imagine the reason behind this, but that’s amazing.” A third said, “This is why I always say that there is always an opportunity in every challenge of our lives, no matter how difficult it may seem.” A fourth joked, “Yes, but do you earn any loyalty points on purchases?” “That’s a new twist on the saying ‘I’m going up to the store.'”
