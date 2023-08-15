Cliffside Convenience Store That Will Test Your Fear of Heights

A convenience store in China is located 393 feet on the side of a cliff.

A remarkable convenience store in China has captured widespread attention on social media due to its unconventional location.

Situated at an impressive altitude of 393 feet along the edge of a cliff, this store stands out as a truly unique attraction.

Found within the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, the store takes the form of a small wooden box hanging precariously on the mountainside.

The store’s striking image was recently shared on Twitter by the account @gunsnrosesgirl3, garnering significant interest and engagement from numerous individuals.