Cliffside Convenience Store That Will Test Your Fear of Heights

  • A convenience store in China is located 393 feet on the side of a cliff.
  • The store is nicknamed the “most inconvenient” convenience store globally.
  • It offers climbers a chance to rest and enjoy refreshments during their ascent.
A remarkable convenience store in China has captured widespread attention on social media due to its unconventional location.

Situated at an impressive altitude of 393 feet along the edge of a cliff, this store stands out as a truly unique attraction.

Found within the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in Hunan province, the store takes the form of a small wooden box hanging precariously on the mountainside.

It has gained the nickname of the “most inconvenient” convenience store globally, offering climbers a chance to rest and enjoy refreshments during their ascent.

The store’s striking image was recently shared on Twitter by the account @gunsnrosesgirl3, garnering significant interest and engagement from numerous individuals.

Take a look at this tiny store hanging from the side of the cliff here:

Check out what people are saying about this store in China here:

An individual wrote, “This is just crazy and incredible at the same time.” A second commented, “Can’t imagine the reason behind this, but that’s amazing.” A third said, “This is why I always say that there is always an opportunity in every challenge of our lives, no matter how difficult it may seem.” A fourth joked, “Yes, but do you earn any loyalty points on purchases?” “That’s a new twist on the saying ‘I’m going up to the store.'”

Also Read

Baby Elephant Takes First Steps with Mama’s Help
Baby Elephant Takes First Steps with Mama’s Help

Mother elephant helps newborn calf stand in heartwarming video. Video of elephant...

