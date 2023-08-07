Cockroaches infest Indian Railway coach, photo goes viral

LinkedIn Reunites Childhood Best Friends After 15 Years
Woman finds long-lost friend on LinkedIn after 15 years. The two friends...
A Twitter user, Aatif Ali, who was traveling on an Indian Railways train from Delhi to Tirupati, posted a picture showing cockroaches crawling all over his seat.
The tweet caught the attention of many users, prompting reactions from the public. In response to the complaint, the official handle of Railway Seva has also issued a reply. (Also Read: IRCTC Faces Inquiry After Railway Passenger Complains About ‘Bad Quality Food’)
“Train number 12708 A/C compartment had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep, WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?” wrote Aatif Ali on Twitter.
In addition, he also posted a picture revealing cockroaches roaming on the bed and walls of the train.
Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleepWHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE? @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva @drmsecunderabad@drmhyb pic.twitter.com/bzWwD5xxFRAdvertisement
— Aatif Ali (@AatifAli2003) August 7, 2023
On August 7, the picture was shared, and since then, it has garnered over 33,000 views and received more than 200 likes.
Numerous users expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post, and even the official Twitter handle of Railway Seva responded to it.
Railway Seva wrote, “We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”
Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep
WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE? @PMOIndia @RailMinIndia @Central_Railway @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwaySeva @drmsecunderabad@drmhyb pic.twitter.com/bzWwD5xxFR
— Aatif Ali (@AatifAli2003) August 7, 2023
An individual wrote, “Lucky you, I had rats for company.” A second added, “State of railways is in its worst phase. Never seen this ever.” A third shared, “Will you dare to travel in this AC coach of Indian Railways?” A fourth added, “This is a nightmare.” A fifth commented, “Pathetic.” Have you ever come across such conditions in the Indian Railways? What are your thoughts on this?
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.