Edition: English
Edition: English

Cockroaches infest Indian Railway coach, photo goes viral

  • A Twitter user shared a photo of cockroaches crawling all over his seat on an Indian Railways train from Delhi to Tirupati.
  • The tweet went viral and prompted reactions from the public.
  • Railway Seva responded to the complaint and asked the user to share his journey details.
A Twitter user, Aatif Ali, who was traveling on an Indian Railways train from Delhi to Tirupati, posted a picture showing cockroaches crawling all over his seat.

The tweet caught the attention of many users, prompting reactions from the public. In response to the complaint, the official handle of Railway Seva has also issued a reply. (Also Read: IRCTC Faces Inquiry After Railway Passenger Complains About ‘Bad Quality Food’)

“Train number 12708 A/C compartment had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep, WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?” wrote Aatif Ali on Twitter.

In addition, he also posted a picture revealing cockroaches roaming on the bed and walls of the train.

Take a look at the tweet shared by Aatif Ali below:

On August 7, the picture was shared, and since then, it has garnered over 33,000 views and received more than 200 likes.

Numerous users expressed their reactions in the comments section of the post, and even the official Twitter handle of Railway Seva responded to it.

Railway Seva wrote, “We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.”

Here’s what other people had to say about this:

An individual wrote, “Lucky you, I had rats for company.” A second added, “State of railways is in its worst phase. Never seen this ever.” A third shared, “Will you dare to travel in this AC coach of Indian Railways?” A fourth added, “This is a nightmare.” A fifth commented, “Pathetic.” Have you ever come across such conditions in the Indian Railways? What are your thoughts on this?

 

