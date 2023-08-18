Colorful Lovebirds Take Over English Town After Aviary Escape

A charming English town has been graced by an unexpected burst of color as 72 lovebirds took flight from their owner’s aviary, creating a picturesque scene that has captivated residents. The avian escapade occurred in Tadley, Hampshire, when Drew Holdaway, 64, accidentally left the aviary door ajar while tending to his beloved birds.

Holdaway, who had been photographing some lovebirds for a planned sale, expressed regret over the mishap. “I was standing in my kitchen on the phone… and suddenly noticed my lovebirds flying around,” he shared, admitting the error was entirely his own. Each lovebird holds a value of approximately $50 to $60.

Promptly springing into action, Holdaway provided sustenance for the winged fugitives, successfully recovering 28 of them. However, 44 of the vibrant creatures continue to explore their newfound freedom, venturing too far to heed the calls of their companions.

The radiant spectacle has not gone unnoticed by locals, who have delighted in the unexpected visitors adorning their town. As the town becomes an impromptu aviary, residents have reported sightings of the colorful lovebirds flitting about, their vivid plumage creating a whimsical display against the backdrop of everyday life.

While the mishap may have momentarily disrupted Holdaway’s plans, the town’s enchanting transformation serves as a gentle reminder of the beauty that nature can unexpectedly bestow upon even the most ordinary of days.

