Comedian Josh Alfred Stuns With Speed Writing Skills

Comedian Josh Alfred posted a video on Instagram claiming to be the world’s fastest writer. He brought along his friend, who he introduced as the world’s fastest talker, to demonstrate their unique abilities.

The video has gone viral, leaving many people laughing uncontrollably.

“The fastest writer in the world ft. fastest talker,” reads the caption of the video shared on an Instagram page called ‘JostleWithDhiraj’.

Comedian Josh Alfred, who uses the handle @josh2funny on Instagram, originally shared this video.

The video begins with a comedian performing a skit in which he auditions for a reality show. He is accompanied by two friends who act as judges and another friend who is also an auditionee.

The comedian claims to be the fastest writer in the world and can write a page in three seconds. He then invites his friend, who he claims is the fastest talker in the world, to join him on stage.

One of the judges challenges the comedian to prove his skill, and a comical exchange ensues as the friend talks and the comedian writes.

Watch the video to know what happens next:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JostleWithDhiraj (@jostlewithdhiraj)

The video was posted on Instagram on August 11 and has since been viewed over 17.5 million times. The number of views is still increasing, and many people have taken to the post’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to Josh Aldred’s skit:

An individual remarked, “He finished writing before his friend even finished speaking. If that’s not fast idk what is.”

“He is the fastest writer, fastest reader, magician, and more,” wrote another with a laughing emoticon.

A third added, “The judge is not the fastest listener in the world.”

“Only the fastest reader and fastest listener can understand them,” declared a fourth.

A fifth posted, “The fact that he got somebody to help him with this,” with a laughing emoticon.

“The confidence in the face after finishing it,” shared a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

