Computer-generated video of camel ziplining goes viral

- Computer-generated video of a camel riding a zipline has gone viral
- Video created by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to promote Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline.
- The video has over 430,000 likes on Instagram.
A video generated by a computer, depicting a camel wearing a helmet and ziplining, has become a sensation online.
The clip, reportedly crafted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, is aimed at promoting the Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline, as detailed by The National, an Abu Dhabi-based media outlet.
The video was shared on Instagram by the UAE travel agency Rayna Tours on August 10th. The caption accompanying the post clarifies that the camel featured in the video is not real and is a product of CGI.
As of now, the post has garnered over 430,000 likes. The video’s overlaid text humorously states, “Only in UAE.”
Commenting on it, an Instagram user wrote, “Transporting the transporter, that’s wild man 😂😂😂”. Another person wrote, “This video is as real as the cow who jumped over the moon”.
According to the official tourism website of Ras Al Khaimah, the renowned Jais Flight can be found atop the Jebel Jais mountain peak in Ras Al Khaimah.
This thrilling zipline adventure offers an adrenaline rush as participants reach speeds ranging from 120 kmph to 150 kmph, soaring for nearly three breathtaking minutes across deep ravines, canyons, and rugged peaks positioned at an impressive elevation of 1680 meters above sea level.
Since its inauguration in 2018, more than 70,000 individuals have embarked on the Jais Flight experience.
