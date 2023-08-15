Computer-generated video of camel ziplining goes viral

Advertisement Computer-generated video of a camel riding a zipline has gone viral

Video created by Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority to promote Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline.

The video has over 430,000 likes on Instagram.

A video generated by a computer, depicting a camel wearing a helmet and ziplining, has become a sensation online.

The clip, reportedly crafted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, is aimed at promoting the Jais Flight, the world’s longest zipline, as detailed by The National, an Abu Dhabi-based media outlet.

The video was shared on Instagram by the UAE travel agency Rayna Tours on August 10th. The caption accompanying the post clarifies that the camel featured in the video is not real and is a product of CGI.

As of now, the post has garnered over 430,000 likes. The video’s overlaid text humorously states, “Only in UAE.”