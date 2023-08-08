Cricket-Loving Grandpa Goes Viral for His Imaginative Batting

An elderly man goes viral for playing imaginary cricket.

The man pretends to be a batsman hitting a six off a bouncer.

The video has been viewed millions of times.

It’s a well-known truth that India’s passions revolve around two major aspects: Bollywood and cricket.

However, the same fervor is shared by Pakistan, especially in the context of cricket.

The sight of people glued to their TV screens during cricket matches and adorning movie theater walls with garlands around posters of Bollywood actors is a common occurrence in India.

Cricket’s popularity extends globally, but its most passionate fan base can be found in the Asian subcontinent, with India being a prime example.

The country is brimming with ardent cricket enthusiasts, where cricketers themselves are elevated to the status of deities and boast millions of followers.

His celebration includes exuberantly waving his imaginary bat in the air to commemorate the impressive shot.