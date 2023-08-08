Cricket-Loving Grandpa Goes Viral for His Imaginative Batting

- An elderly man goes viral for playing imaginary cricket.
- The man pretends to be a batsman hitting a six off a bouncer.
- The video has been viewed millions of times.
The video depicted an elderly gentleman enthusiastically enacting a cricket scenario, where he pretended to be a batsman hitting a six off a bouncer.
It’s a well-known truth that India’s passions revolve around two major aspects: Bollywood and cricket.
However, the same fervor is shared by Pakistan, especially in the context of cricket.
The sight of people glued to their TV screens during cricket matches and adorning movie theater walls with garlands around posters of Bollywood actors is a common occurrence in India.
A recent viral video serves as undeniable proof of this phenomenon.
The video showcases an elderly individual engrossed in a game of ‘imaginary cricket’ by the roadside.
Cricket’s popularity extends globally, but its most passionate fan base can be found in the Asian subcontinent, with India being a prime example.
The country is brimming with ardent cricket enthusiasts, where cricketers themselves are elevated to the status of deities and boast millions of followers.
In the video that has gained widespread attention, the elderly man is captured mimicking a batsman who confidently dispatches a bouncer for a six.
His celebration includes exuberantly waving his imaginary bat in the air to commemorate the impressive shot.
Watch The Video Here:
Cricket is the game of emotions. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H2N14NGb9p
— Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 5, 2023
Posted on Twitter by the handle @theprayagtiwari, the video featured an unidentified elderly individual enacting a cricket-themed scenario.
The accompanying caption read, “Cricket is a game of emotions.” Although the precise origin of the elderly man remains uncertain, it is undeniable that he possesses a deep passion for cricket.
Whether hailing from Pakistan or India, his fervent love for the sport is evident.
Here Are Some Interesting Comments:
- “Better pull shot player than shreyas iyer,” a Twitter user commented.
- “chachajan is high,” commented the user.
- “Cricket is an emotion for South Asians,” the third user commented.
- “Mahi vai in 2045 for CSK and we would still wait till the end to watch that one ball when Mahi vai bats. Yup cricket is really an emotion,” said a user.
- “it’s a sixer,” commented a user.
