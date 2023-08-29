Advertisement
Curious Deer Visits Washington Candy Shop

Curious Deer Visits Washington Candy Shop

Articles
A Washington candy store recently had an unexpected and delightful visitor – a curious deer with a sweet tooth. Buddy and Howie’s Candy Store in Ocean Shores captured the charming encounter on their security cameras. The footage, shared on the store’s Facebook page by owner Jenn Strobel, depicts the deer gazing through the open door before casually stepping inside.

The deer seemed captivated by the store’s taffy boat display, taking a moment to appreciate the colorful treats. Remarkably, the inquisitive animal’s exploration resulted in minimal disruption. According to Strobel, the only “damage” was perhaps a piece of taffy that the deer might have sampled.

After a brief bout of browsing, the deer left the store of its own accord, as shown in the video. The incident left both the store owners and online viewers charmed by the unexpected wildlife encounter. It’s a heartwarming reminder of nature’s curiosity and the simple joys that can arise in unexpected places.

Take a look at the post below:

