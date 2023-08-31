Cute Raksha Bandhan moment unfolds onboard IndiGo flight

Advertisement IndiGo cabin crew member Shubha celebrates Raksha Bandhan with her pilot brother Gaurav on the same flight.

The siblings tied rakhis to each other’s wrists as passengers applauded.

People are calling the video “heartwarming” and “cute.” Advertisement Shubha, a crew member of IndiGo Airlines, experienced a particularly unforgettable Raksha Bandhan celebration. This year, she had the special opportunity to celebrate the festive occasion with her brother, Captain Gaurav, who happened to be the pilot on the same flight. Advertisement

IndiGo shared a video of this brother-sister duo on X. “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special.

A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav,” wrote IndiGo as they shared the video of the duo celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Alongside, they also posted a video.

Advertisement

Advertisement The video begins with Shubha making a unique announcement to the passengers, expressing that her profession often prevents her from celebrating festivals alongside her family. Advertisement

She further expressed, “That’s why today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years. Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he’s my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on.”

Advertisement Furthermore, the video depicts Shubha performing the ritual of tying a Rakhi onto Gaurav’s wrist. Advertisement Advertisement

Watch the video of cabin crew member Shubha and Capt. Gaurav celebrating Raksha Bandhan here:

At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special.

A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav. #HappyRakshaBandhan2023 #HappyRakhi #goIndiGo #IndiaByIndiGo pic.twitter.com/WoLgx8XoIa — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 30, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement Posted on August 30th, this content has accumulated nearly 27,000 views since its sharing. Alongside this, the post has received over 400 likes and has prompted various individuals to share their reactions, with many finding the video heartwarming. Advertisement Check out what people are saying about this clip here: An individual wrote, “Love this. The joy is always to be shared.” A second added, “Heart-touching moments. Love to see such amazing things happening on board too, with loved ones.” “Wonderful moment,” expressed a third. A fourth said, “So heartwarming.” A fifth posted, “So cute.” Advertisement

Also Read Hunters Capture Mississippi’s Longest Alligator in History A historic feat unfolded in Mississippi as a group of adept hunters...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.