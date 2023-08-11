Cyclist Aims for Guinness Record with 500-Mile Backward Ride

Alaskan cyclist Will Walker is aiming to secure a Guinness World Record for a remarkable feat – completing a 500-mile bike ride across Iowa while cycling backward. Participating in the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa alongside 30,000 cyclists, Walker stood out as he perched on his handlebars and rode backward, steering by looking over his shoulder.

Walker adopted this unconventional cycling style around ten years ago and has gained recognition globally for his unique skill. He shared evidence of his extraordinary ride with Guinness World Records in hopes of securing the title for the longest distance cycled backward. The existing record of 209.77 miles, set by Australian cyclist Andrew Hellinga in 2013, stands as the target to beat.

Walker’s pursuit of this record showcases the determination and innovation of individuals in pushing the boundaries of human achievement.

Take a look at the video below:

