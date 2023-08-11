Dad Wears Pink Tutu to Watch Barbie, Takes Daughter’s Dare

A father’s comical response to his daughter’s challenge has sparked laughter across social media. The amusing incident unfolded when Eleazar Rodriguez Hernandez playfully accepted his daughter’s dare to wear pink attire for their outing to watch the film Barbie. Shared on Facebook, a series of snapshots captures the dad confidently donning a vibrant pink tutu, turning the tables on his daughter.

Hernandez shared the pictures on July 20, just a day before the global release of the Barbie movie. His caption, originally in Spanish, translates to English as, “My daughter dared me to wear something pink to the Barbie premiere, questioning if I’d be embarrassed. Turns out, it might be her feeling embarrassed. #barbiegirl.”

Take a look at the post below:

The post quickly gained traction, spreading across various social platforms. Netizens flooded the comments section with praise for Hernandez’s sense of humor and his endearing role as a father. The heartwarming display of parental love and lightheartedness resonated with many, making the viral pictures a delightful internet sensation.

Check out the responses below:

“God bless you for being a good father,” posted a Facebook user. “It’s genuine love for your daughter no matter what,” shared another. “I want to be like you when I grow up,” added a third. “That’s how it’s done! Colour or clothes don’t define anyone,” joined a fourth. “My respects to that father. That means he loves his daughter very much,” wrote a fourth.

