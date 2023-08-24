Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dad’s sweet gesture for flight attendant daughter goes viral

Dad’s sweet gesture for flight attendant daughter goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Dad’s sweet gesture for flight attendant daughter goes viral

Dad’s sweet gesture for flight attendant daughter goes viral

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Video of a father feeding his flight attendant daughter goes viral.
  • The video has over 11 million views and counting.
  • Instagram users are calling the video heartwarming and adorable.
Advertisement

A heartwarming video capturing a tender interaction between a father and his daughter is bringing joy to social media users.

Uploaded on Instagram, the video depicts the father nurturing his daughter as she prepares for her day at work.

Advertisement

Instagram user Pooja Bihani Sharma, whose profile says she is a content creator and a lead cabin attendant at IndiGo,” posted the video. “Papa, you are the best. I know I don’t say it enough, so I’ll say it extra today: Thank you for everything, Dad. My home is wherever you are. I love you, Papa,” she wrote.

Advertisement

The video begins by showcasing Sharma standing before a mirror, engaged in applying her makeup. Beside her stands her father, holding a plate of food.

As the video unfolds, he proceeds to lovingly feed her while she focuses on her preparations for the workday.

Advertisement

Take a look at this sweet father-daughter video:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Pooja Bihani Sharma (@poojabihani29)

Advertisement

Ever since its upload on August 6, the video has experienced a tremendous surge in viral popularity. As of now, it has garnered nearly 11.4 million views, with the count rapidly rising.

Advertisement

Moreover, it has garnered numerous likes and comments from viewers.

Advertisement

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming video?

“Father is father, no one can take his place,” posted an Instagram user. “The same way mom feeds me whenever I am late for college,” shared another. “Luckiest daughter ever,” commented a third. “You won in life,” expressed a fourth. “I don’t lie, I’m not crying (I lied),” wrote a fifth.

Advertisement

Also Read

Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander: New Moon Photos Out!
Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander: New Moon Photos Out!

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully lands on the moon's south pole. ISRO releases...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story