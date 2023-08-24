Dad’s sweet gesture for flight attendant daughter goes viral

Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander: New Moon Photos Out!
A heartwarming video capturing a tender interaction between a father and his daughter is bringing joy to social media users.
Uploaded on Instagram, the video depicts the father nurturing his daughter as she prepares for her day at work.
Instagram user Pooja Bihani Sharma, whose profile says she is a content creator and a lead cabin attendant at IndiGo,” posted the video. “Papa, you are the best. I know I don’t say it enough, so I’ll say it extra today: Thank you for everything, Dad. My home is wherever you are. I love you, Papa,” she wrote.
The video begins by showcasing Sharma standing before a mirror, engaged in applying her makeup. Beside her stands her father, holding a plate of food.
As the video unfolds, he proceeds to lovingly feed her while she focuses on her preparations for the workday.
Ever since its upload on August 6, the video has experienced a tremendous surge in viral popularity. As of now, it has garnered nearly 11.4 million views, with the count rapidly rising.
Moreover, it has garnered numerous likes and comments from viewers.
“Father is father, no one can take his place,” posted an Instagram user. “The same way mom feeds me whenever I am late for college,” shared another. “Luckiest daughter ever,” commented a third. “You won in life,” expressed a fourth. “I don’t lie, I’m not crying (I lied),” wrote a fifth.
