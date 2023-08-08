Advertisement
Daredevil Skydiver Pulls Off Death-Defying Stunt

Articles
  • A woman skydives onto another skydiver in mid-air.
  • The daring stunt goes viral on Reddit.
  • The video has over 4,600 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

The video begins by showcasing an individual in a wingsuit, acting as a launchpad for another skydiver to leap onto.

This captivating footage initially shared on camera manufacturer Insta360’s Facebook page, has now gained attention on Reddit, evoking a mix of fear and fascination.

The video depicts a daring mid-air feat performed by a woman who releases herself from one skydiver to attach onto the rear of another in flight.

Originally originating from Insta360’s Facebook page, the video eventually found its way onto Reddit, sparking discussions among viewers.

The Reddit post is accompanied by the caption “Jumping on another skydiver.” In the footage, a wingsuit-clad skydiver soars through the sky, swiftly joined by another person carrying a woman. As the video unfolds, the woman fearlessly leaps onto the back of the first skydiver.

The video concludes with the duo seamlessly continuing their airborne escapade.

Take a look at the woman’s daredevil stunt:

Jumping on another skydiver
by u/ImportantEffort4594 in nextfuckinglevel

Approximately 15 hours have passed since the video was shared. Since its posting, it has garnered nearly 4,600 upvotes. Moreover, the post has generated a plethora of comments from individuals who were captivated by the video’s content.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted to this video of a skydiving stunt:

“Props to her for hanging on that long,” praised a Reddit user. “I’ve never gone skydiving. Please tell me this girl has her parachute,” asked another. “That parachute dude did a 360,” commented a third. “Love how the parachuter just goes off immediately after the drop,” wrote a fourth.

Also Read

