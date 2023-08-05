Daughter’s touching gesture for dad with Alzheimer’s goes viral

Man Walks on a Tightrope 606 Feet Above the Ground
Estonian slackliner Jaan Roose crossed a 185-meter-high slackline between Katara Towers in...
A heartwarming video capturing a touching moment between a daughter and her father has gone viral on the internet.
The heartwarming clip shows the daughter surprising her father, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, with a special tattoo.
The tattoo features a wave and her father’s birth year, symbolizing the cherished memories they shared while sailing together.
The touching gesture reflects the enduring bond between the two, and despite the challenges posed by the disease, the father’s love will always remain etched in their hearts.
The video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement, garnering widespread attention and admiration.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
On August 1, the post gained immense popularity, amassing nearly four million views since its upload.
The comments section overflowed with heartfelt reactions from numerous viewers touched by the video’s emotional content.
An individual wrote, “You are so kind to do that for your dad and yourself. My grandmother died of dementia and the little moments she remembered were priceless.” A second commented, “This made me cry so hard. What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful father.” A third posted, “My dad had dementia. He disliked tattoos when he had his wits. I have ‘just breathe’ on my collarbone and once dementia set in severely every time I’d see him he would trace the letters and smile. He was nonverbal the last couple years of his life but believe he knew who I was and that tattoo helped him.” “Sweet beautiful daughter, one can see and feel father welling up inside,” expressed a fourth.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.