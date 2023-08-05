Daughter’s touching gesture for dad with Alzheimer’s goes viral

The daughter gets a tattoo to help dad with Alzheimer’s remember her.

The daughter’s tattoo is a touching tribute to her father with Alzheimer’s.

Father with Alzheimer’s tearfully reacts to daughter’s tattoo.

Advertisement

A heartwarming video capturing a touching moment between a daughter and her father has gone viral on the internet.

The heartwarming clip shows the daughter surprising her father, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, with a special tattoo.

The tattoo features a wave and her father’s birth year, symbolizing the cherished memories they shared while sailing together.

The touching gesture reflects the enduring bond between the two, and despite the challenges posed by the disease, the father’s love will always remain etched in their hearts.

The video was shared on the Instagram page Good News Movement, garnering widespread attention and admiration.