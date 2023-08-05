Daughter’s Touching Tattoo Surprise for Dad with Alzheimer’s

A heartwarming video capturing a touching moment between a daughter and her father has gone viral, touching the hearts of millions. The video, shared by the Instagram page Good News Movement, showcases the daughter’s thoughtful gesture towards her dad, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s when she was just 17.

In the emotional clip, the daughter surprises her father with a special tattoo on her arm. The tattoo features a wave and her father’s birth year. The wave symbolizes the cherished moments they spent together while sailing. The design was conceived by the daughter during a class, as a way to immortalize their bond and memories.

In the caption, Good News Movement explained the significance of the tattoo, stating, “Her dad received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis when she was just 17. It’s been difficult, to say the least. One day in class, she designed a tattoo, 2 waves to symbolize her and her dad, and their memories of sailing together. His fatherly love will never fade.”

Take a look at the video below:

The post, which was shared on August 1, has touched the hearts of millions and garnered nearly four million views. People from all around the world have expressed their reactions and emotions in the comments, moved by the daughter’s beautiful and meaningful tribute to her father’s enduring love amid the challenges of Alzheimer’s.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “You are so kind to do that for your dad and yourself. My grandmother died of dementia and the little moments she remembered were priceless.” A second commented, “This made me cry so hard. What a beautiful tribute to a wonderful father.”

A third posted, “My dad had dementia. He disliked tattoos when he had his wits. I have ‘just breathe’ on my collarbone and once dementia set in severely every time I’d see him he would trace the letters and smile. He was nonverbal the last couple years of his life but believe he knew who I was and that tattoo helped him.” “Sweet beautiful daughter, one can see and feel father welling up inside,” expressed a fourth.

