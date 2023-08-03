Advertisement
Dead Woman Served Rs 7-Crore Income Tax Notice

Articles
  • The income Tax department sent a Rs 7 crore tax notice to a dead woman in Madhya Pradesh.
  • The woman, Usha Soni, died in 2013.
  • The tax notice was issued for the assessment year 2017-18.

In a shocking incident reported from Betul district, Madhya Pradesh, the Income Tax department has sent a tax notice of approximately Rs 7 crore to a deceased government teacher named Usha Soni from Pathkheda village, who passed away a decade ago.

The news came to light when Usha Soni’s family filed a complaint regarding the matter.

According to the family’s allegations, the Income Tax department informed them that Usha’s “Permanent Account Number (PAN)” details were misused by a company during the assessment year 2017-18, resulting in the notice for a significant amount against her name.

This is not an isolated case, as there have been other instances where individuals, earning modest salaries, have received astonishingly high tax notices, raising serious concerns.

Usha Soni’s demise occurred in 2013, while the tax notice was issued about the assessment year 2017-18, leading the family to suspect possible misuse of her PAN by someone else.

The situation has left everyone startled and astonished.

