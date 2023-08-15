Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Articles
Advertisement
Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Demon Slayer-themed planes take flight in Japan.
  • Fans are mesmerized by the planes, which are decked out with characters from the anime.
  • The planes even have pilot announcements in the voice of Tanjiro.

Attention, Demon Slayer enthusiasts! A viral sensation is sweeping across social media, showcasing the spectacular collaboration between All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba.

This captivating video has left countless viewers mesmerized, sparking a wave of excitement among fans who yearn for the chance to embark on these extraordinary Demon Slayer-themed flights.

Advertisement

The mesmerizing video, originally shared by the Instagram account @otakuintokyo, unveils a visual spectacle of Demon Slayer characters as a passenger boards the plane.

Adding to the allure, the pilot’s announcement resonates with the voice of the show’s protagonist, Tanjiro, enhancing the immersive experience.

Every facet of the jet is meticulously designed, with air hostesses donning aprons adorned with patterns reminiscent of Nezuko and Shinobu.

As a delightful finale to the flights, passengers are bestowed with a cherished memento – a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and a collection of vibrant stickers.

The allure of these Demon Slayer jets has truly taken flight, capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Watch the video of this Demon Slayer jets here:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by OTAKU IN TOKYO | Anime Tourism💗✨ (@otakuintokyo)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A mere seven days have passed since the video’s debut, yet its impact has been nothing short of remarkable. With an impressive tally surpassing 1.2 million views, the video has garnered an enthusiastic reception from countless individuals.

The display of appreciation extends beyond mere views, as numerous viewers have demonstrated their approval through likes, while the comments section has become a vibrant hub for enthusiasts to exchange their animated reactions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, ” I want to fly on these planes. OMG, thanks for posting! Literally the best thing I’ve seen.” A second joked, “Better hope that plane isn’t a demon.” A third commented, “All aboard the Mugen Plane!” “After Pikachu, now Demon Slayer, I think ANA is cool for doing this.”

What are your thoughts on this jet? Would you like to fly in it?

Also Read

Cliffside Convenience Store That Will Test Your Fear of Heights
Cliffside Convenience Store That Will Test Your Fear of Heights

A convenience store in China is located 393 feet on the side...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story