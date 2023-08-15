Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Advertisement Demon Slayer-themed planes take flight in Japan.

Fans are mesmerized by the planes, which are decked out with characters from the anime.

The planes even have pilot announcements in the voice of Tanjiro.

Attention, Demon Slayer enthusiasts! A viral sensation is sweeping across social media, showcasing the spectacular collaboration between All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba.

This captivating video has left countless viewers mesmerized, sparking a wave of excitement among fans who yearn for the chance to embark on these extraordinary Demon Slayer-themed flights.

The mesmerizing video, originally shared by the Instagram account @otakuintokyo, unveils a visual spectacle of Demon Slayer characters as a passenger boards the plane.

Adding to the allure, the pilot’s announcement resonates with the voice of the show’s protagonist, Tanjiro, enhancing the immersive experience.

Every facet of the jet is meticulously designed, with air hostesses donning aprons adorned with patterns reminiscent of Nezuko and Shinobu.

As a delightful finale to the flights, passengers are bestowed with a cherished memento – a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and a collection of vibrant stickers.

The allure of these Demon Slayer jets has truly taken flight, capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.