Demon Slayer Fans Can Now Fly with Their Favorite Characters

Attention, Demon Slayer enthusiasts! A viral sensation is sweeping across social media, showcasing the spectacular collaboration between All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Kimetsu No Yaiba.
This captivating video has left countless viewers mesmerized, sparking a wave of excitement among fans who yearn for the chance to embark on these extraordinary Demon Slayer-themed flights.
The mesmerizing video, originally shared by the Instagram account @otakuintokyo, unveils a visual spectacle of Demon Slayer characters as a passenger boards the plane.
Adding to the allure, the pilot’s announcement resonates with the voice of the show’s protagonist, Tanjiro, enhancing the immersive experience.
Every facet of the jet is meticulously designed, with air hostesses donning aprons adorned with patterns reminiscent of Nezuko and Shinobu.
As a delightful finale to the flights, passengers are bestowed with a cherished memento – a Demon Slayer Jet boarding certificate and a collection of vibrant stickers.
The allure of these Demon Slayer jets has truly taken flight, capturing the hearts and imaginations of fans worldwide.
A mere seven days have passed since the video’s debut, yet its impact has been nothing short of remarkable. With an impressive tally surpassing 1.2 million views, the video has garnered an enthusiastic reception from countless individuals.
The display of appreciation extends beyond mere views, as numerous viewers have demonstrated their approval through likes, while the comments section has become a vibrant hub for enthusiasts to exchange their animated reactions.
An individual wrote, ” I want to fly on these planes. OMG, thanks for posting! Literally the best thing I’ve seen.” A second joked, “Better hope that plane isn’t a demon.” A third commented, “All aboard the Mugen Plane!” “After Pikachu, now Demon Slayer, I think ANA is cool for doing this.”
What are your thoughts on this jet? Would you like to fly in it?
