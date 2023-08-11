‘Disruptive’ passenger kicked out of Abu Dhabi airport lounge

Advertisement Man takes occupied seat in Abu Dhabi airport lounge.

He talks loudly on the phone, spills food, and claps to get food off his fingers.

His actions upset fellow passengers and were captured on camera.

In the vibrant hub of Abu Dhabi International Airport, the Priority Pass Lounge serves as a sanctuary for numerous globetrotters.

Regrettably, a recent occurrence has dimmed its reputation, underscoring the significance of upholding proper conduct in communal areas.

Twitter user Hims recounted the incident, narrating how a man’s lack of awareness regarding common courtesy led him to audaciously claim a seat that was already occupied.

Despite being informed by the family and the presence of unoccupied seats, the man remained obstinate in his actions, leaving fellow passengers appalled.

“At the Priority Pass Lounge in Abu Dhabi, I got off my seat to grab a drink. A fellow countryman walks in and takes my seat despite my family telling him that it’s taken and while there are other available seats. Then he goes on to talk loudly with someone over the phone, spilling food all over the couch and rug, clapping occasionally to get food off his fingers,” read the caption.

The man's blatant disregard for the comfort of others extended beyond just taking the occupied seat. He proceeded to initiate a boisterous phone conversation, the resonance of his voice permeating throughout the lounge, disrupting its tranquility. Despite his conversation being peppered with financial terminology that hinted at a professional background in the finance sector, his actions were anything but professionally composed. While engrossed in his dialogue, he casually consumed his meal, displaying minimal concern for cleanliness. This resulted in food being inadvertently spilled onto both the couch and the rug. His casual flicking of food from his fingers and the unnecessary clattering of his utensils created an unsettling spectacle. The user even shared photographic evidence of the disorder caused by the man in the lounge.

Take a look:

This scene unfolded not only in front of the family but also caught the attention of fellow travelers present in the lounge. The children observed with expressions of repulsion, as they were confronted with a vivid illustration of disrespect and a noticeable absence of regard for the feelings and comfort of others. Here's what the internet thought: Disgusting, indeed!

