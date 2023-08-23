Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dog Devours Destination Wedding Plan, Shocks Couple

Dog Devours Destination Wedding Plan, Shocks Couple

Articles
Advertisement
Dog Devours Destination Wedding Plan, Shocks Couple

Dog Devours Destination Wedding Plan, Shocks Couple

Advertisement

A South Boston couple, Donato Frattaroli and his partner, were confronted with an unexpected obstacle that jeopardized their dream wedding in Italy. Their plans were dashed when they discovered that their beloved pet had chewed Frattaroli’s passport, rendering it unusable. The couple’s golden retriever, Chickie, had left a mark more typically associated with the classic excuse, “My dog ate my homework.”

With their wedding just around the corner on August 31, the couple’s distress was palpable. They quickly sought assistance from state officials to resolve the passport predicament. Congressman Stephen Lynch’s and Senator Markey’s offices stepped in to help expedite the passport replacement process.

While the Massachusetts couple is optimistic that their travel documents will be sorted out in time for their flight to Italy, Donato Frattaroli acknowledged that the situation had been stressful. If all goes according to plan, the couple will still be able to celebrate their momentous occasion surrounded by their loved ones. However, the hiccup serves as a reminder of the unpredictable ways in which pets can impact our lives and plans.

Also Read

Viral Video: Dog’s Comical Encounter with Fearful Cat
Viral Video: Dog’s Comical Encounter with Fearful Cat

Dog hesitates to pass cat, fearing its reaction. Cat suddenly paws at...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story