Drunk Texter’s Message of Thanks to Boss Goes Viral

  • A drunk employee texts the boss a heartfelt message of gratitude.
  • Boss shares a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter going viral.
  • Internet users laud the boss for being a positive influence.

A heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between a drunk employee and his boss has taken the internet by storm.

Contrary to what one might expect from such a situation, the exchange went incredibly well and is now going viral for all the right reasons.

Sidhant, the boss, decided to share a screenshot of the unexpected text exchange on the microblogging site X.

In the text, the inebriated employee expressed profound gratitude to his boss, acknowledging the trust placed in him and the encouragement to reach greater heights.

The employee also emphasized how rare it is to find a manager as supportive and understanding as Sidhant.

Touched by the heartfelt message, Sidhant shared this heartwarming exchange with his followers, spreading positive vibes.

“Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh? bye 😛 (sic),” the employee wrote.

“Drunk text from an ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?” Sidhant wrote.

The post garnered an abundance of positive responses from internet users.

They lauded Sidhant for being such a positive influence and expressed their wishes to have a boss as remarkable as him.

Some users even playfully recommended that Sidhant should include heartfelt text in his CV as a testament to his exceptional leadership skills.

See some of the reactions below:

In another post, Sidhant provided more context about his team and how he built it from scratch. “I feel it’s time to add some context to this: Guys, I lead engineering at One Impression. My team is a close-knit team of 13 high-energy engineers solving real problems for content creators around the globe. I’m the first tech guy at OI and I’ve built this team from scratch. We are very proud of our culture and the work we do. This team has been working very closely with me every single day for the last 24 months and the person who texted me this is one of the best Frontend engineers I have ever worked with,” he wrote.

Since its posting on August 4, the post has amassed an impressive count of 3,543 likes and 100 retweets

