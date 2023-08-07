Drunk Texter’s Message of Thanks to Boss Goes Viral

Advertisement A drunk employee texts the boss a heartfelt message of gratitude.

Boss shares a screenshot of the conversation on Twitter going viral.

Internet users laud the boss for being a positive influence.

A heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between a drunk employee and his boss has taken the internet by storm.

Contrary to what one might expect from such a situation, the exchange went incredibly well and is now going viral for all the right reasons.

Sidhant, the boss, decided to share a screenshot of the unexpected text exchange on the microblogging site X.

In the text, the inebriated employee expressed profound gratitude to his boss, acknowledging the trust placed in him and the encouragement to reach greater heights.

The employee also emphasized how rare it is to find a manager as supportive and understanding as Sidhant.

Touched by the heartfelt message, Sidhant shared this heartwarming exchange with his followers, spreading positive vibes.

“Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh? bye 😛 (sic),” the employee wrote.