Drunk Texter’s Message of Thanks to Boss Goes Viral

A heartwarming WhatsApp conversation between a drunk employee and his boss has taken the internet by storm.
Contrary to what one might expect from such a situation, the exchange went incredibly well and is now going viral for all the right reasons.
Sidhant, the boss, decided to share a screenshot of the unexpected text exchange on the microblogging site X.
In the text, the inebriated employee expressed profound gratitude to his boss, acknowledging the trust placed in him and the encouragement to reach greater heights.
The employee also emphasized how rare it is to find a manager as supportive and understanding as Sidhant.
Touched by the heartfelt message, Sidhant shared this heartwarming exchange with his followers, spreading positive vibes.
“Boss I am drunk, but let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am that lucky. So appreciate yourself eh? bye 😛 (sic),” the employee wrote.
“Drunk text from an ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these?” Sidhant wrote.
Drunk text from ex is okay but have you ever received drunk texts like these? pic.twitter.com/rvkaGMYqLl
— Siddhant (@siddhantmin) August 4, 2023
The post garnered an abundance of positive responses from internet users.
They lauded Sidhant for being such a positive influence and expressed their wishes to have a boss as remarkable as him.
Some users even playfully recommended that Sidhant should include heartfelt text in his CV as a testament to his exceptional leadership skills.
You must be an amazing leader.
— Kritika kumari (@kritikatwtss) August 4, 2023
Advertisement
Dream text to receive tbh
— Dhwani (@DhwaniNanavati) August 4, 2023
As someone who has always had only & only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person.
This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness 🥰
— Gauri Tanushree Rane (@RevolverRane) August 4, 2023
Wholesome🥹
— Pritish 🐾 (@PritishSamal11) August 4, 2023
This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right 👍🏽
— A (@GunninMessiah) August 4, 2023
Is your team hiring? I want to join your team. Never got a chance to work under a good manager.😞
— Aman Agarwal (@amanag_007) August 4, 2023
After drinks is the best way to get honest feedback!
Managers take the tip!
— Joyson Crasta (@IKnowJoy) August 4, 2023
In another post, Sidhant provided more context about his team and how he built it from scratch. “I feel it’s time to add some context to this: Guys, I lead engineering at One Impression. My team is a close-knit team of 13 high-energy engineers solving real problems for content creators around the globe. I’m the first tech guy at OI and I’ve built this team from scratch. We are very proud of our culture and the work we do. This team has been working very closely with me every single day for the last 24 months and the person who texted me this is one of the best Frontend engineers I have ever worked with,” he wrote.
