Duck’s clever escape from tiger leaves internet amused

A video that has rapidly gained popularity on social media showcases an amusing scenario where a duck cleverly outwits a tiger.
This viral clip, which was initially posted on platform X (previously referred to as Twitter), has brought joy to countless viewers.
The video commences by presenting a duck gracefully navigating a serene lake. In an unexpected turn of events, a stealthy tiger edges closer to the duck.
Sensing the danger, the duck swiftly plunges beneath the water’s surface, concealing itself from the approaching predator.
Ingeniously, the duck continues its escape by swimming underwater, evading the tiger’s watchful gaze and leaving the bewildered big cat utterly confounded.
After a brief moment, the duck reemerges from behind the tiger, ultimately managing to swim to safety.
Witness the remarkable video capturing the duck’s triumphant evasion of the tiger:
Outsmarted.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/yZEtdxj5HCAdvertisement
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 21, 2023
Merely a day has passed since this post was shared, and within this short span, it has garnered nearly four million views.
Not only has the share captivated a substantial audience, but it has also garnered numerous likes and elicited a variety of comments from engaged viewers.
Here’s what people are saying about the tiger and the duck:
An individual wrote, “He was so disappointed and flabbergasted.” A second commented, “Lol big cats or small cats, they all just always crack me up.” “The tiger is so confused lmao,” posted a third. A fourth shared, “Tiger said ‘Where is my lunch?’” A fifth said, “Look at the face of the tiger.”
