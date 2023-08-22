Duck’s clever escape from tiger leaves internet amused

Advertisement Duck escapes tiger by hiding underwater

Video of the incident goes viral

Netizens amused by duck’s cleverness

A video that has rapidly gained popularity on social media showcases an amusing scenario where a duck cleverly outwits a tiger.

This viral clip, which was initially posted on platform X (previously referred to as Twitter), has brought joy to countless viewers.

Advertisement

The video commences by presenting a duck gracefully navigating a serene lake. In an unexpected turn of events, a stealthy tiger edges closer to the duck.

Sensing the danger, the duck swiftly plunges beneath the water’s surface, concealing itself from the approaching predator.

Ingeniously, the duck continues its escape by swimming underwater, evading the tiger’s watchful gaze and leaving the bewildered big cat utterly confounded.

After a brief moment, the duck reemerges from behind the tiger, ultimately managing to swim to safety.

Witness the remarkable video capturing the duck’s triumphant evasion of the tiger: