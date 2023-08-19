Elderly Couple Climbs Mt. Washington for 66th Anniversary

A heartwarming video capturing a couple’s extraordinary celebration of their 66th wedding anniversary has touched the hearts of many. Shared on Instagram, the footage documents the couple’s ascent of New Hampshire’s Mt. Washington, the highest peak in the Northeastern United States.

The video, featured on the Goodnews Movement Instagram page, is accompanied by a caption that reads, “HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: Couple who are 88 and 85 years old climb Mt. Washington on their 66th wedding anniversary. Couple goals. Thank you to @sweet1384badmothrr for sharing this beautiful moment with the world.”

Take a look at the post below:

In the video, the couple, accompanied by hiker Eric Todd Sweet, is seen along the trail to the mountaintop. The heartwarming exchange between the couple and Eric is also captured, highlighting the special bond shared between them.

Posted just three days ago, the video has already garnered an impressive 750,000 views and counting. The heartening display of enduring love and determination has also garnered over 55,000 likes and a multitude of comments. Viewers have been moved by the couple’s remarkable achievement and the touching tribute to their enduring relationship.

Check out the responses below:

“I’m over here trying to reach the top of my stairs to my bedroom after eating,” shared an Instagram year. “What a lovely couple and isn’t she pretty!” posted another. “Love the guy clarifies they’re not to the top yet,” added a third. “Wow! That’s amazing. Even crazier that my family witnessed them climbing while we took the cog rail up the mountain! It inspired my husband to hike up it next time we visit,” joined a fourth. “Beautiful couple! Happy Anniversary!!” wrote a fifth.

