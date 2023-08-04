Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elderly Couple’s Joyful Reaction to Barbie Movie Melts Hearts

Elderly Couple’s Joyful Reaction to Barbie Movie Melts Hearts

Articles
Advertisement
Elderly Couple’s Joyful Reaction to Barbie Movie Melts Hearts

Elderly Couple’s Joyful Reaction to Barbie Movie Melts Hearts

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Heartwarming video of elderly couple leaving Barbie movie screening goes viral.
  • The couple’s emotional reaction to the film has struck a chord with viewers.
  • Many have shared their own heartwarming encounters with older individuals at Barbie screenings.
Advertisement

The global buzz around Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has been remarkable, with audiences of all ages flocking to theaters and showering the film with fantastic reviews.

Among the heartwarming moments that caught the attention of millions was a touching TikTok video.

Shared by user @shakina.a1, the clip depicts an elderly couple leaving a Barbie movie screening, walking hand in hand.

The emotional impact of the movie on the couple was evident, and the creator’s caption, “Can’t cry after watching Barbie and then seeing this,” struck a chord with viewers who found the scene incredibly endearing.

Many were moved to share their heartwarming encounters with older individuals, some of which also occurred at Barbie screenings.

Advertisement

Here’s the link to the wholesome video:

Advertisement

https://www.indiatoday.in/

Advertisement

Since its release on July 21, the movie “Barbie” has been creating a global sensation.

The star-studded film, featuring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Ariana Greenblatt, Michael Cera, and Emma Mackey, and directed by Greta Gerwig, has garnered widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike.

Advertisement

Also Read

Snake Charmer’s Shocking Kiss: Unbelievable Outcome!
Snake Charmer’s Shocking Kiss: Unbelievable Outcome!

A video of a woman getting bitten by a snake while trying...

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story