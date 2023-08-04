Elephant Breaks Forest Officials’ Vehicle and Escapes

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan recently shared an intriguing video of an elephant playfully interacting with a vehicle in the forest. The clip begins with a vehicle parked with its doors open. Suddenly, the elephant rushes towards it, cleverly closing the car doors before proceeding to playfully hit the vehicle twice. Fortunately, no one was inside the car during this playful encounter.

In his Twitter post on August 1, IFS Parveen Kaswan humorously commented that it seems the elephant broke their vehicle purely for fun. Thankfully, the forest staff were safe and watching from a tower.

Take a look at the post below:

Seems he broke our vehicle just for the sheer fun. Luckily staff were on tower. Jungle life. pic.twitter.com/yinIVmndZq Advertisement — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 1, 2023

The video quickly gained attention, garnering more than one lakh views and over 1,800 likes. Users flooded the comments section with their reactions to the adorable yet mischievous behavior of the playful jumbo.

Elephants are known for their intelligent and curious nature, often engaging in playful activities in their natural habitats. This heartwarming encounter serves as a reminder of the enchanting and unique experiences found in the wild jungles.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “He is just making sure the doors are shut.” A second added, “The vehicle is intact in the video, sir. It looks like the gentle giant was just shutting the doors!” A third commented, “He’s clearly sending a message that car doors should be closed for safety and in the end, seems to show a little bit of anger as well for enforcement of safety.”

A fourth said, “He is just playing! too cute, thanks for sharing!” A fifth shared, “Seems he didn’t expect his strength to shake the vehicle. He was very decent and cute, thought to close the doors.” A sixth expressed, “He thought you had gifted him a hot wheel, and seemed to enjoy his game.”

