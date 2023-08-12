Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Elon Musk and X Æ A-XII’s Unforgettable Father-Son Moment

Elon Musk and X Æ A-XII’s Unforgettable Father-Son Moment

Articles
Advertisement
Elon Musk and X Æ A-XII’s Unforgettable Father-Son Moment

Elon Musk and X Æ A-XII’s Unforgettable Father-Son Moment

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Elon Musk shares an adorable father-son photo on Twitter
  • Musk and son X Æ A-XII pose for a martial arts photo
  • A viral photo shows Musk and their son bonding in relaxed attire

Billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share a touching snapshot, capturing a heartwarming instance of fatherly bonding.

The image portrays Musk and his son, X, playfully embracing martial arts moves, radiating an aura of genuine affection while dressed in relaxed attire.

Advertisement

The shared photograph has swiftly seized the online community’s fascination. In a matter of hours, it surged to viral status, amassing nearly 14 million views.

Replete with likes and comments, Twitter users couldn’t contain their appreciation for the endearing connection showcased between the father and son.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story