Elon Musk and X Æ A-XII’s Unforgettable Father-Son Moment

- Elon Musk shares an adorable father-son photo on Twitter
- Musk and son X Æ A-XII pose for a martial arts photo
- A viral photo shows Musk and their son bonding in relaxed attire
Billionaire tech magnate Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share a touching snapshot, capturing a heartwarming instance of fatherly bonding.
The image portrays Musk and his son, X, playfully embracing martial arts moves, radiating an aura of genuine affection while dressed in relaxed attire.
The shared photograph has swiftly seized the online community’s fascination. In a matter of hours, it surged to viral status, amassing nearly 14 million views.
Replete with likes and comments, Twitter users couldn’t contain their appreciation for the endearing connection showcased between the father and son.
Read More News On
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.