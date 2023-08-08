Elon Musk’s Long-Lost Twin Prepares To Fight Mark Zuckerberg

- Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to cage match.
The highly anticipated “cage match” confrontation between Elon Musk, the visionary behind SpaceX, Tesla, and the rebranded Twitter (now X), and Mark Zuckerberg, the figurehead of Facebook and its parent company Meta, has ignited a frenzy on the internet and across social media platforms.
The impending clash has garnered fervent support from their respective fan bases.
A video is currently circulating widely, featuring an individual who strikingly resembles Elon Musk, dressed in boxing attire complete with gloves.
Accompanying him is another individual wearing a cardboard box over their head, adorned with a depiction of Mark Zuckerberg’s visage.
The video unmistakably conveys the Musk lookalike’s strong interest in squaring off against Mark Zuckerberg in a symbolic boxing match.
Watch The Video Here:
Elon’s twin in China is training just in case. 🤣
The video is shared on X by Figen @TheFigen_
Reportedly, the two prominent tech moguls have seemingly come to an agreement for a cage match, following Elon Musk’s initial challenge to Mark Zuckerberg on June 21.
In response, Zuckerberg humorously invited Musk to “send me the location.”
According to the latest updates, this anticipated face-off is slated to occur at the Vegas Octagon, situated within the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
However, the exact date for this event is yet to be disclosed.
Elon Musk recently stated that the potential in-person showdown with Mark Zuckerberg would be broadcasted live on his rebranded social media platform, X, formerly recognized as Twitter.
Musk’s official X handle tweeted: “The Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on [X]. All proceeds will be directed towards charitable causes benefiting veterans.”
The actual realization of this face-off between Musk and Zuckerberg remains uncertain, given Musk’s tendency to prematurely tweet about actions or situations that may not come to fruition.
Nonetheless, even if this cage match arrangement is merely a jest, the exchange has captured significant attention.
The accompanying video has elicited numerous comments from viewers.
