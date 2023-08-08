Elon Musk’s Long-Lost Twin Prepares To Fight Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg agree to cage match.

The fight will be live-streamed on X and proceeds will go to charity.

The date and location of the fight have not yet been announced.

The highly anticipated “cage match” confrontation between Elon Musk, the visionary behind SpaceX, Tesla, and the rebranded Twitter (now X), and Mark Zuckerberg, the figurehead of Facebook and its parent company Meta, has ignited a frenzy on the internet and across social media platforms.

The impending clash has garnered fervent support from their respective fan bases.

A video is currently circulating widely, featuring an individual who strikingly resembles Elon Musk, dressed in boxing attire complete with gloves.

Accompanying him is another individual wearing a cardboard box over their head, adorned with a depiction of Mark Zuckerberg’s visage.

The video unmistakably conveys the Musk lookalike’s strong interest in squaring off against Mark Zuckerberg in a symbolic boxing match.