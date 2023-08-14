Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan fans fight to the finish on Twitter

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is scheduled for today at 9 pm on the app.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is scheduled for 9 pm today on the JioCinema app.

The presence of host-actor Salman Khan has generated significant excitement, as viewers eagerly anticipate the announcement of this season’s winner.

While there are five finalists in the running – Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt – it’s primarily the fans of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan who are actively engaging in a lively virtual battle on Twitter.