Edition: English
Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan fans fight to the finish on Twitter

  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is scheduled for today at 9 pm on the app.
  • Host Salman Khan to announce the winner of this season.
  • Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan fans are engaged in a lively virtual battle on Twitter.

The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is scheduled for 9 pm today on the JioCinema app.

The presence of host-actor Salman Khan has generated significant excitement, as viewers eagerly anticipate the announcement of this season’s winner.

While there are five finalists in the running – Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt – it’s primarily the fans of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan who are actively engaging in a lively virtual battle on Twitter.

Here’s what Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan are tweeting:

Here are some more reactions:

“Iss Bar Ek Sangharsh Jeetega!!! HISTORIC WILDCARD ELVISH” posted a Twitter user. “It’s #AbhishekMalhan vs all. Still, he is standing strong. One man Army, no doubt,” shared another. “Delhi NCR ki jaan Elvish Yadav,” joined a third. “Kudos to the incredible journey of #AbhishekMalhan in BBOTT From memorable moments to inspiring conversations, you’ve truly left a mark! Your authenticity and charisma kept us hooked till the end. Cheers to a remarkable run!” wrote a fourth. A few also commented that they are simply excited to see the finale of the popular reality show.

