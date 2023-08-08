Escaped Bear Delays Iraqi Plane in Dubai

An escaped bear from a cargo crate on an Iraqi aircraft departing from Dubai airport has triggered an investigation ordered by Iraq’s Prime Minister. The incident led to passenger frustration due to flight delays and generated buzz on social media platforms.

Iraqi Airways denied responsibility for the bear’s escape, asserting that it cooperated with UAE authorities to manage the situation. Specialists were dispatched to tranquilize and safely remove the animal from the plane’s cargo hold. A video circulating online featured the plane’s captain apologizing for the departure delay caused by the bear’s unexpected freedom.

Iraqi Airways defended their adherence to International Air Transport Association (IATA) procedures in transporting the bear. Although the airline claimed the bear was being transported from Baghdad to Dubai, conflicting reports suggested the plane was delayed for a trip to Baghdad.

While Dubai International Airport refrained from commenting, an unnamed Iraqi Airways official confirmed the bear’s transportation to the Iraqi capital. Keeping exotic animals as pets, particularly among the wealthy, has grown in popularity in Iraq. The nation faces challenges in regulating the ownership of predatory animals and preventing their release into the city or trade as exotic dishes.

