Escaped Calf Adds a Twist to North Dakota Golf Day

In an unexpected turn of events, a runaway calf made an unconventional appearance at the Berthold Golf Club in North Dakota. Golfers were left amused and surprised as the adventurous calf dashed across the course, interrupting their game.

The Berthold Police Department shared a lighthearted photo on Facebook, capturing the moment when the “little girl” calf sprinted in front of an astonished golfer on a golf cart. The caption read, “Golfers surprised as calf plays through,” evoking chuckles from the community.

Quick to the rescue were two skilled wranglers on horseback, who skillfully roped the young bovine. Berthold Police Chief Al Schmidt expressed relief as the calf was safely secured.

Despite the unexpected detour, the calf’s spirited escapade came to a close without any harm. The police assured everyone that the calf “made it home safe and sound.”

The incident added a touch of rural charm to the golfing experience, reminding everyone that sometimes, even in the midst of a serious game, a playful twist of fate can lead to unexpected moments of joy and laughter.

