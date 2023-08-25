Advertisement
Escaped Snake Blocks Texas Woman’s Car in Parking Lot

A Texan woman found herself in an unexpected situation as she attempted to reach her car in a parking lot – a loose snake was blocking her path. In response to her call, Officer Steve Burres of the Irving Police Department arrived at the scene.

The Irving Police Department humorously shared on Facebook that Burres, who possesses the unique ability of being a “snake whisperer,” adeptly managed the situation. The department praised his knack for handling wildlife incidents, particularly snake-related ones.

Burres successfully captured the wandering snake and handed it over to Irving Animal Services for safekeeping. The snake was later identified as Ms. Bonnie, an escaped pet. Interestingly, local regulations prohibit pet snakes exceeding 6 feet in length.

The serpent’s owner was informed of the law, prompting the decision to surrender Ms. Bonnie. The snake has now found a new abode at a wildlife sanctuary. This curious incident showcases the diverse skills of law enforcement officers and highlights the unexpected encounters that can arise in their line of duty.

Take a look at the video below:

