Ex-Google MD’s Inspiring Apple Sales Manager Experience

Parminder Singh, former Google MD, recently shared a profound lesson from his time as an Apple sales manager on X (formerly Twitter). Singh recounted how a conversation with marketing legend Shunu Sen altered his perspective on his job and self-worth.

Singh’s post conveyed how he felt both pride and embarrassment working out of a small 10×10 cabin while representing Apple, despite having access to influential figures. Meeting Shunu Sen, the accomplished Marketing Director for Unilever India, proved transformative. Despite Singh’s hesitation due to his modest workspace, Sen remarked, “Your worth is measured by the value you create for your employer, society and the world.”

“Shunu was my dad, so many thanks for your totally cool story, big smiles and a tear from our family he left behind. Ps: Bat out of hell came from me,” Sen’s son, Rahul Sen, posted. To which, Singh replied, “Oh wow! What a legacy your Dad left. Respect. And thank you!”

Posted on August 18, the insight-laden post has garnered nearly 490,000 views and growing, accompanied by approximately 2,900 likes. The heartening response and engagement from individuals, including a reply from Sen’s son, underscores the resonance of Sen’s wisdom and its impact on Singh and his audience.

