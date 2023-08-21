Ex-Homeowner’s Ridiculous Demand for Garden Back Goes Viral

Advertisement Ex-homeowner wants to take the garden 2 years after moving out.

A Reddit user by the name of ClassicAct posted about a situation where a former homeowner is expressing a desire to transplant the garden from their previous residence to their current one, two years after having moved out. This post shared on the narrative-sharing platform, has triggered a wave of frustration among numerous individuals.

The user said, "Received a peculiar message this morning from the previous owner of my home. They want to know if they can come to take the hydrangea bushes from the backyard and front of the house, as they are of sentimental value. We're talking at least half a dozen bushes, the kind that grow like trees. They're massive, and they are part of the charm of our little cottage, and frankly, I don't want to see them go. I feel that I bought the property, landscaping included."

ClassicAct further added, "We've lived here for two years, and this is the first we've heard of the sentiment attached to these plants. I would be willing to offer a cutting from one of the plants, but I'm so afraid if I give an inch, they'll take a mile. It just rubbed me the wrong way that they felt they could ask for my landscaping."

Take a look at the post shared by ClassicAct here: Previous homeowner wants to come back and take their landscaping

by u/ClassicAct in EntitledPeople

Here's what people are saying about the ex-homeowners who want to take the garden: An individual wrote, "Do not, I repeat, do not let them have the bushes. You bought them fair and square, it's been two whole years, and they are deluded to ask you for them. Give the cutting, yes, but not the bushes. Even giving a cutting is beyond what you owe them because what you owe them is diddly squat! Make it 100% abundantly clear to them that those bushes are staying right where they are!" A second commented, "People sometimes don't realize they miss something till it's been gone a while nostalgia makes people do stupid things. Just say no OP. The bushes are improvements on the land which were included with the purchase. Explain that to them." A third shared, "That seems excessive, but I think we can all agree that the OP would be in the right to ask for the down payment they laid out in the original purchase back in exchange right? After all, I'm sure OP had a lot of sentimental attachment and fond memories of all those dollars before the sale as well." "When our neighbors sold their house, they negotiated that they got to take a certain table-sized rock as part of the contract. It was important to them, so they thought ahead. They paid someone to move it and fill in the hole," added a fourth.