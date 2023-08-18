Experience an Crow’s Life Through POV Video

A creative trend of point-of-view skits is captivating online audiences, offering unique perspectives on daily life. Digital content creators are at the forefront, crafting humorous and relatable scenarios.

Ankur Agarwal’s viral video features him dressed as a crow, referencing the crow and pitcher fable to entertain viewers. He mimics crow behavior, adding playful nods to myths, and amassing over 8.7 lakh likes on Instagram.

Take a look at the post below:

In a similar vein, Anmol Babbarr’s video portrays the life of an apathetic street dog in India, navigating vaccination drives and territorial conflicts with indifference. Garnering over 80,000 likes, the video has been praised for its keen observations that resonate with dog lovers. These skits exemplify how digital creators ingeniously capture everyday experiences, connecting with audiences worldwide.

