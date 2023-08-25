Advertisement
date 2023-08-25
Experts Claims to Have Solved Bermuda Triangle Mystery

Experts Claims to Have Solved Bermuda Triangle Mystery

  • The Bermuda Triangle mystery may be solved by submerged rocks.
  • Scientist Nick Hutchings believes the rocks could have interfered with compasses, causing ships to get lost.
  • Hutchings conducted an experiment with rocks and a compass to demonstrate his theory.

For years, scientists have been perplexed by a puzzling enigma: the series of disappearances within the Bermuda Triangle.

Now, a scientist is putting forth a potential solution to this mystery.

Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean close to Bermuda, the Bermuda Triangle has seen numerous ships vanish without a trace.

Theories about the cause of these disappearances range from the existence of a concealed whirlpool to extraterrestrial involvement.

However, a specialist in the field proposes a different explanation, suggesting that the key to unraveling the mystery might lie in submerged rocks.

Speaking in a Channel 5 documentary, Secrets of the Bermuda Triangle, Nick Hutchings, a mineral prospector, explained: “Bermuda’s basically a sea mountain – it’s an underwater volcano. 30 million years ago, it was sticking up above sea level. It has now eroded away and we’re left with the top of a volcano. We have a few core samples, which have magnetite in them. It’s the most magnetic naturally occurring material on Earth.”

During the program, Mr. Hutchings proceeded to conduct an experiment involving rocks and a compass.

As he positioned the rock on a level surface and glided the compass above it, the needle’s behavior became erratic. This phenomenon arises from the magnetite content present in the rocks.

Mr Hutchings added: “You can just imagine the ancient mariners sailing past Bermuda. It would be very disconcerting.”

