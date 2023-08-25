Experts Claims to Have Solved Bermuda Triangle Mystery

Advertisement The Bermuda Triangle mystery may be solved by submerged rocks.

Scientist Nick Hutchings believes the rocks could have interfered with compasses, causing ships to get lost.

Hutchings conducted an experiment with rocks and a compass to demonstrate his theory.

For years, scientists have been perplexed by a puzzling enigma: the series of disappearances within the Bermuda Triangle.

Now, a scientist is putting forth a potential solution to this mystery.



Situated in the North Atlantic Ocean close to Bermuda, the Bermuda Triangle has seen numerous ships vanish without a trace.

Theories about the cause of these disappearances range from the existence of a concealed whirlpool to extraterrestrial involvement.

However, a specialist in the field proposes a different explanation, suggesting that the key to unraveling the mystery might lie in submerged rocks.