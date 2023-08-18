Explore Unconventional Creativity in Visual Artist’s Videos

Vita Kari’s captivating videos have taken Instagram by storm, showcasing the visual artist‘s remarkable skills in deceptive printing and placement. Kari’s engaging approach involves asking viewers, “Do you know the craziest thing about being crazy?” directly into the camera, before swiftly revealing hyper-realistic fake features integrated within the video, such as an ear, a hand, or even on-screen text.

The juxtaposition of Kari’s direct delivery and the uncanny additions creates an entertaining yet startling effect, garnering hundreds of thousands of likes for the “craziest thing about being creative” videos.

Take a look at the videos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitawood 💜 Vita Kari (@vitakari)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vitawood 💜 Vita Kari (@vitakari)

Check out the responses below:

An Instagram user commented, “EVERYTIME i scan the entire screen and still miss it. They’re just too good 😭 ”. Another user wrote, “i heart her so much like it’s just so fun hearing her say “i printed it out “ 😂 😂 😂 ”.

People jokingly wrote “take the printer away from her” in a mock disdain towards the highly deceptive videos.

With an impressive portfolio including collaborations with brands like Puma, Savage x Fenty by Rihanna, Bratz, and Adult Swim, Kari’s artistic prowess shines through. A recipient of the prestigious Otis Presidential Scholarship, Kari is on the verge of completing a Master of Fine Arts degree from the renowned Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles, further solidifying her position as a rising talent in the art world.

