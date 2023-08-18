Advertisement
Edition: English
Fake ‘Stranger Things’ Actor Scams US Woman of Rs 8.3 Lakh

Articles
A woman in the US, who believed she was in an online relationship with ‘Stranger Things‘ actor Dacre Montgomery, fell victim to an elaborate catfishing scam, losing $10,000 (about Rs 8.3 lakh) in gift cards. The New York Post reported that the woman, named McKayla, a single mother and film artist from Kentucky, connected with a user named “DK MH” on an artist forum. Claiming to be Dacre Montgomery, the impersonator spun a tale of relationship woes and financial difficulties, convincing McKayla to send him gift cards.

Despite never meeting in person, McKayla succumbed to the scam, sending thousands of dollars in gift cards. Doubts arose when the impersonator failed to meet her, prompting her realization of the fraud. Reflecting on the experience, McKayla acknowledged how vulnerability and emotions can lead to irrational actions, emphasizing the scammer’s exploitation of her feelings.

This incident highlights the risks of online interactions and the need for caution when engaging in virtual relationships.

