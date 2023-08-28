Advertisement
Find Out What differentiates a Resume from a CV!

Find Out What differentiates a Resume from a CV!

  • Resumes and CVs both formal documents used in the recruitment process.
  • Many still confused due to similarities.
  • Resumes for job applications; CVs for academic and research positions.
Resumes and CVs are both formal documents that are required during the recruiting process. People are still confused about the two, despite their differences.

Today, we’ll look at the distinctions between resumes and CVs so you can better understand them and choose the best one for you.

What is Resume?

A resume provides a quick but accurate summary of a candidate’s background and credentials.

It is often a 1-2 page document designed to distinguish the applicant from the crowd.

It’s meant to be as brief as possible.

Resumes place a greater emphasis on work experience and job skills than on a candidate’s degree.

That is, unless the candidate’s recent graduate resume’s education section mentions a lack of work experience.

In addition, most resume formats are informal and creative when compared to the standard academic CV.

What should be included in a Resume?

Following should be included in a resume:

  • Contact details
  • Synopsis
  • Education and Training Skills
  • Certifications and awards
  • Any projects undertaken
  • Volunteer work
  • Language(s) spoken

What is CV?

A curriculum vitae, or resume, is a multi-page document that contains detailed information about a person’s career experience, education, achievements, presentations, honours and awards, research, and other accomplishments.

A curriculum vitae, or academic CV, is used to apply for graduate school, Ph.D. programmes, and academic positions.

In Latin, curriculum vitae means “Life Course.” The CV serves its intended purpose.

What should be included in a CV?

Following should be included in a cv:

  • Contact details
  • Personal Statement or objective
  • Education
