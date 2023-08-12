Florida Scuba Diver Rescues Entangled Shark from Reef

In a daring act of underwater heroism, a Florida scuba diver rescued a distressed nurse shark ensnared on an artificial reef by a hook firmly lodged in its mouth. Tazz Felde, an instructor at Under Pressure Divers, along with fellow diver Dan, embarked on a mission to save the shark after Felde’s wife received a tip about the situation near Destin.

Navigating the waters off Okaloosa Island’s John Beasley Park, the duo located the 6-to-7-foot nurse shark entangled in a web of complications—a hefty hook wedged in its mouth, connected to a robust steel leader and a formidable 120-pound test line tied to the reef.

With determination and skill, Felde took charge of the delicate operation, while Dan documented the rescue on film. The steel leader was eventually severed, setting the shark free from its aquatic shackles. Although the shark swam away with the hook and Felde’s pliers still in tow, the rescue was a success, offering the creature a chance at survival.

In an altruistic gesture, the divers went beyond their initial mission, diligently removing over a hundred feet of entwined fishing line from the area. This proactive step aimed to safeguard other marine inhabitants from encountering a similar fate, reinforcing the significance of preserving ocean ecosystems.

Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

Also Read Scuba diver saves fish trapped in plastic underwater: Watch Video of a scuba diver rescuing a fish trapped inside a plastic...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.