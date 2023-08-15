Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Forgotten handbag at airport leads to a random act of kindness

Forgotten handbag at airport leads to a random act of kindness

Articles
Advertisement
Forgotten handbag at airport leads to a random act of kindness

Forgotten handbag at airport leads to a random act of kindness

Advertisement
Advertisement
    Advertisement
  • Woman forgets handbag at Bengaluru airport restroom.
  • CISF officer helps the woman retrieve her bag in 10 minutes.
  • The officer assures the woman that “Not even a pin gets lost here.”

A traveler in Bengaluru experienced a moment of panic after realizing she had accidentally left her handbag in the airport restroom.

Inside the bag were essential items such as her wallet, keys, and important documents. Unfortunately, she couldn’t re-enter the airport due to the no-re-entry policy.

Advertisement

However, a CISF officer came to her aid.

Meghna Girish, the mother of the late Army officer Major Akshay Girish, who bravely sacrificed his life in the Nagrota terror attack, recently recounted the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

In her tweet, she shared that it was well past midnight when she, feeling exhausted and absentminded, exited the airport terminal without her handbag.

Upon realizing her mistake, Girish began to panic about her lost bag. Thankfully, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer stepped in to offer reassurance.

The officer confidently assured her that she would retrieve her bag, even stating, “Not even a pin gets lost here.” While Girish had to remain outside, the officer promptly coordinated with the Vistara ground staff to recover her bag.

He also made sure her ID cards matched the information on her boarding card stored on her phone.

Advertisement

Deeply grateful for the officer’s assistance, Girish humbly thanked him and felt a wave of relief before catching a cab home. Impressively, the entire incident was resolved within a remarkably short span of 10 minutes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“CAPFs are a very hardworking force, ma’am; working conditions are no easier than in the Armed Forces, and they deserve all the respect too. A small amount of appreciation for hard-working individuals can make a great difference. Thank you, Ma’am,” a user wrote.

“I had the same experience on Monday night. More drama and less support from @IndiGo6E, but absolutely that same calm reassurance from the lovely #CISF officer at the exit gate. And like yours, my guy was correct. Got my bag back with all in place,” another user wrote.

Also Read

Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone
Chef Pillai Rescues Staff Member’s Family from Conflict Zone

Chef Pillai relocated the family members of his staff member Susmitha from...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story