Forgotten handbag at airport leads to a random act of kindness

CISF officer helps the woman retrieve her bag in 10 minutes.

The officer assures the woman that “Not even a pin gets lost here.”

A traveler in Bengaluru experienced a moment of panic after realizing she had accidentally left her handbag in the airport restroom.

Inside the bag were essential items such as her wallet, keys, and important documents. Unfortunately, she couldn’t re-enter the airport due to the no-re-entry policy.

However, a CISF officer came to her aid.

Meghna Girish, the mother of the late Army officer Major Akshay Girish, who bravely sacrificed his life in the Nagrota terror attack, recently recounted the incident on X (formerly Twitter).

In her tweet, she shared that it was well past midnight when she, feeling exhausted and absentminded, exited the airport terminal without her handbag.

Upon realizing her mistake, Girish began to panic about her lost bag. Thankfully, a CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer stepped in to offer reassurance.

The officer confidently assured her that she would retrieve her bag, even stating, “Not even a pin gets lost here.” While Girish had to remain outside, the officer promptly coordinated with the Vistara ground staff to recover her bag.

He also made sure her ID cards matched the information on her boarding card stored on her phone.

Deeply grateful for the officer’s assistance, Girish humbly thanked him and felt a wave of relief before catching a cab home. Impressively, the entire incident was resolved within a remarkably short span of 10 minutes.