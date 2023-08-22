Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Furniture movers defy gravity with 'impossible' move

Articles
  • A video of furniture being lowered from a window of a 3-story building in Mumbai has gone viral.
  • The video has been viewed over 200,000 times and has received thousands of comments.
  • Some people are impressed by the group’s skills, while others are worried about the safety of the operation.

A video that has amazed viewers features a gathering of individuals relocating furniture from a multi-story building.

What is causing this astonishment? The group is observed skillfully lowering a substantial furniture item out of a window, ensuring it is firmly attached to ropes.

The video commences by displaying the furniture piece secured with ropes. While a few individuals are directing its descent from the window, a team is positioned below, meticulously coordinating its safe arrival.

This particular video was posted on Instagram by a user named Aditi Prabhu, who captioned the post with “A typical scene in Mumbai.”

View the video depicting the furniture being lowered from a window of a three-story building by clicking on the link below:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Aditi Prabhu (@adi_thefoodexplorer)

Posted on June 25th, this content has garnered over two hundred thousand views since its upload.

Additionally, the post has accumulated more than 7,000 likes. A multitude of users also swarmed the comments section to express their reactions to the video.

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, “Mumbai people be the best DIY/hack seekers, it’s like our entire lives are a closely knit network of hacks.”

A second shared, “That’s impressive as heck.” A third post, “Physics appreciation post.” A fourth posted, “What extraordinary arm strength this must take.”

“I imagined a scene from Final Destination,” expressed a fifth. A sixth commented, “God! This made me so anxious!” “This is too risky,” said a seventh.

