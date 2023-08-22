Furniture movers defy gravity with ‘impossible’ move

Rare Spotless Giraffe Joins USA Zoo
In a truly extraordinary event, Brights Zoo in the USA experienced a...
A video that has amazed viewers features a gathering of individuals relocating furniture from a multi-story building.
What is causing this astonishment? The group is observed skillfully lowering a substantial furniture item out of a window, ensuring it is firmly attached to ropes.
The video commences by displaying the furniture piece secured with ropes. While a few individuals are directing its descent from the window, a team is positioned below, meticulously coordinating its safe arrival.
This particular video was posted on Instagram by a user named Aditi Prabhu, who captioned the post with “A typical scene in Mumbai.”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Posted on June 25th, this content has garnered over two hundred thousand views since its upload.
Additionally, the post has accumulated more than 7,000 likes. A multitude of users also swarmed the comments section to express their reactions to the video.
An individual wrote, “Mumbai people be the best DIY/hack seekers, it’s like our entire lives are a closely knit network of hacks.”
A second shared, “That’s impressive as heck.” A third post, “Physics appreciation post.” A fourth posted, “What extraordinary arm strength this must take.”
“I imagined a scene from Final Destination,” expressed a fifth. A sixth commented, “God! This made me so anxious!” “This is too risky,” said a seventh.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.