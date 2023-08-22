Furniture movers defy gravity with ‘impossible’ move

Advertisement A video of furniture being lowered from a window of a 3-story building in Mumbai has gone viral.

The video has been viewed over 200,000 times and has received thousands of comments.

Some people are impressed by the group’s skills, while others are worried about the safety of the operation.

A video that has amazed viewers features a gathering of individuals relocating furniture from a multi-story building.

What is causing this astonishment? The group is observed skillfully lowering a substantial furniture item out of a window, ensuring it is firmly attached to ropes.

The video commences by displaying the furniture piece secured with ropes. While a few individuals are directing its descent from the window, a team is positioned below, meticulously coordinating its safe arrival.

This particular video was posted on Instagram by a user named Aditi Prabhu, who captioned the post with “A typical scene in Mumbai.”