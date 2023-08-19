Gaza Strip Welcomes First Cat Cafe Amid Blockade

The global cat cafe trend has found its way to the Gaza Strip, offering residents a unique escape from the challenges of life under a 17-year blockade. In Gaza City, the Meow Cafe has become a haven where people can enjoy coffee while interacting with cats. Naema Mabed, the cafe’s founder, aimed to provide a refuge from Gaza’s difficulties, including high youth unemployment and recurring conflicts.

At Meow Cafe, patrons can enjoy drinks and spend time with the resident cats, named Tom, Dot, Simba, Phoenix, and more. While some might find the concept unconventional, visitors have embraced the opportunity to relax and find solace in the company of these feline companions.

Although the cafe doesn’t offer cats for adoption, it has a therapeutic effect on guests. Psychologists believe that such havens can serve as a form of therapy for those affected by the challenges Gaza has faced. Despite the obstacles Mabed faced in establishing the cafe, it has brought joy to cat lovers and provided a unique form of emotional support in the midst of hardships.

Take a look at the photos below:

