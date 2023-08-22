Ghost caught on camera? Hilarious experience goes viral

Advertisement The woman mistakes the white gown for the ghost on the balcony.

Daylight reveals gown was simply hung to dry.

The woman laughs off the incident and shares the story as a cautionary tale.

In a comical twist of events, a sleep-deprived woman’s late-night stroll on her balcony took an unexpected and amusing turn when she stumbled upon what she believed to be a ghost.

Little did she realize that her heart-pounding fear would transform into relief and laughter in the light of day.

The incident unfolded on X (formerly known as Twitter), during a restless night when insomnia had a tight grip on the woman.

Failing to find comfort in her bed, she opted for a midnight adventure – a leisurely walk out on her balcony.

However, she could not have predicted the puzzling encounter that awaited her amid the surrounding trees.

As she stepped out, her attention was arrested by a mysterious white figure nestled among the branches.

Unbeknownst to her, the reality behind this eerie spectacle was far less sensational than her vivid imagination.

When daylight arrived, the truth behind the ‘ghostly apparition’ came to light – it was merely a white gown, innocently hung among the trees to air-dry overnight.