Giant Iceberg Off Canada Coast Stuns Internet

A stunning video of a massive iceberg floating towards Newfoundland, Canada, has taken social media by storm. The short clip captures the immense size of the icy structure, resembling a giant wave threatening the settlements along Canada’s east coast. Since its posting, the video has garnered over 10 million views and more than 80,000 likes.

Originally shared on TikTok by Emoinu Oinam, the video was taken in Conche, Newfoundland, and later reposted on his Instagram account. Oinam provided insights into the town, revealing its small population of 149 in 2021.

Known as “Iceberg Alley,” the east coast of Newfoundland and Labrador regularly witnesses icebergs drifting from Greenland’s glaciers. The video showcases the increasing size of these icebergs in recent years.

The breathtaking beauty of the iceberg captivated viewers, with some expressing concerns about potential dangers. The area’s residents near the iceberg must have experienced a unique surprise, and viewers couldn’t help but liken the scene to a thrilling horror movie backdrop.

As the video continues to make rounds on social media, it serves as a reminder of the grandeur and awe-inspiring nature of nature’s wonders.

